Providing quality healthcare remains our priority – Governor Mohammed

Bauchi State governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated that the provision of quality healthcare services remains one of the priorities of his administration.

He stated this at the formal presentation of six ambulances to some Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in six local government areas of the state.

The ambulances were presented to Alkaleri, Darazo, Ganjuwa, Bogoro, Itas/Gadau and Gamawa local government areas.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Kari, the governor said the provision of the ambulances were part of the administration’s determination to ameliorate the suffering of patients in the rural areas who lack access to health facilities.

He called on healthcare managers and the benefiting communities to utilise the ambulances for the purpose they were meant for.

In their separate remarks, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Dr. Yahaya Yarima and the Acting Director of the state’s Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, Mr. Solomon Bakos said that government’s intervention in the health sector is commendable.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of their local governments, the Heads of administration of the six local government areas commended the State government and promised to make good use of the vehicles.

