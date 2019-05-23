Prove your worth by resuscitating dormant industries – Yobe residents challenge Buni

ADVERTISEMENT

Some residents of Damaturu, Yobe, on Thursday say they expect the APC governor-elect, Maimala Buni, to prove his worth as an experienced businessman by resuscitating the few industries in the state that had been dormant for the past 10 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are only two major industries in the state, namely the Yobe Flour Mill based in Potiskum town and the Nguru Oil Mill, located in Nguru town.

The respondents, who spoke to NAN on their expectations of the new administration , which would be inaugurated on May 29, said the long period which the industries had remained dormant, was lamentable.

They said the industries were profitable ventures that would have contributed in reducing unemployment and also improving the Internally-Generated Revenue of the state, had they been managed properly.

Alhaji Habibu Usman, a businessman, said he was looking forward to the new administration resuscitating the Yobe Flour Mills and the Aluminium Company, to generate revenue and provide employment.

“Alhaji MaiMala Buni, the governor-elect, is a successful businessman; he should use his experience and connections to attract investors to rejuvenate the dormant companies and build new ones,” he said.

Alhaji Mustapha Bukar, a trader, said the Nguru Oil Mills should also be resuscitated, considering the abundant groundnut and melon seeds cultivated in the area.

“Farmers in the area sell their produce to middlemen from Kano, who transport same to Kano for production of vegetable oil, as against processing it in the state to create employment and exploit the chain value.

”The new Governor, as a businessman, has a lot of connections with local and international businessmen; he should use his relationship to attract investors for the economic development of the state,” Bukar said.

Adamu Ali, another trader said there were no deliberate efforts by the past regimes in the state to resuscitate the dormant companies or build new ones to promote investments.

“Damaturu is now linked to 330 KVA transmission line that can run small and medium scale industries; Alhaji MaiMala Buni, should concentrate on initiating Private Public Partnership to harness the agricultural potentials in the state,to establish industries.

“The industries will stimulate the economy through robust revenue generation efforts and creation of employment opportunities for youth to check crime,” Ali said.

Mrs Maimuna Isa, a housewife, urged the governor-elect to fulfill his campaign promise of continuity and consolidation of healthcare delivery, education, road construction, as well as sustain the culture of prompt payment of salaries of civil servants Yobe is known for.

Other respondents who spoke emphasized on the need to harness all available natural resources in the state, especially in the face of dwindling revenue from the Federation Account. (NAN)

