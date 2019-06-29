Protesters demand Buhari intervene in Benin crisis (+video)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens of Beninoise living in Nigeria gathered at a rally in Central Abuja to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari intervene in the political crisis in Benin Republic.

Buhari’s tenure as chairman of the Economic Community of West African States is already winding down.

The protesters say Benin’s political crisis came after opposition parties were prevented from participating in legislative elections on April 28.

They have called for the election to be cancelled and new elections held to include opposition parties.

The country’s electoral commission, CENA, claims a voter turnout of 27%

International observers say turnout was actually less than 10%.

The protesters say the turnout falls short of the 50% rate recorded in almost previous elections held in Benin.

Benin has been considered a model of democracy in West Africa.

