Protest rocks APC secretariat over Oshiomhole

Protesters demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Thursday stormed the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Iyoha Toni Osakbovo, from Edo state, said the protest was staged to save the soul of the APC as a national party.

They claimed that the current National Chairman who is expected to uphold the constitution had worked against it, thereby causing division in the party, especially in Edo state.

They, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other national leaders of APC to prevail on Oshiomhole to honourably resign as national chairman.

The protesters held big banners in different groups with an inscription “Oshiomhole must go.”

