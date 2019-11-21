Breaking News
Kogi : INEC presents certificate of return to Bello, deputyProtest rocks APC secretariat over Oshiomhole
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Protest rocks APC secretariat over Oshiomhole
ADVERTISEMENT

Protest rocks APC secretariat over Oshiomhole

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Protesters demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Thursday stormed the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Iyoha Toni Osakbovo, from Edo state, said the protest was staged to save the soul of the APC as a national party.

ADVERTISEMENT

They claimed that the current National Chairman who is expected to uphold the constitution had worked against it, thereby causing division in the party, especially in Edo state.

They, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other national leaders of APC to prevail on Oshiomhole to honourably resign as national chairman.

The protesters held big banners in different groups with an inscription “Oshiomhole must go.”

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.