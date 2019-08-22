Protest hits Oyo Assembly over nomination of 27-year-old commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Oyo state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday protested and rejected the nomination of a 27-year-old Oluwaseun Fakorede as commissioner.

Despite the protest, the state House of Assembly confirmed Fakorede and two other commissioner-nominees.

While the lawmakers were in session, leaders of the state PDP were protesting outside the assembly complex, calling on the lawmakers to turn down the nominee.

But the protest seems to have no effect as the lawmakers confirmed and approved the three nominees at today’s plenary.

Aside Fakorede, the other nominees screened and confirmed as commissioners include Professor Raphael Afonja and Mrs Fausat Sani.

In support of Fakorede, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) led by Mr Omosile who in a counter-protest said the group decided to embark on the mission in solidarity and expression of confidence in the ability of the nomination of Fakorede.

In the other hand, the Peoples Democratic Party leaders in Ibarapa North Local Government led by the senatorial chairman of Oyo South, Sir Samuel Olawuwo said both Fakorede and his father had long left the party and also worked against the victory of Governor Makinde in the last general election.

