Protest: Call for Pastor Adeboye’s suspension ill-advised, says PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has said that those who are calling for the suspension of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, by the association for refusing to take a stance on the Ruga project and Leah Sharibu’s abduction were ill-advised.

PFN President, Dr. Felix Omobude, disclosed this in Benin on Wednesday while reacting to the protest by some groups.

He said while PFN respects the rights of the people to protest, it believes that protests should be done justly, adding that those who embarked on protests should have conducted their investigation properly before embarking on it.

“While we acknowledge the right to protest, the PFN appreciates the concern by the group but it must note that its action will be better achieved, if directed at the appropriate quarters and not persons and organizations that have already highly invested in the process of bringing resolution to the issues raised.

“Those who are accusing Adeboye of complicity are not abreast with the realities on ground and how often he has stood up against injustice and also how much he has contributed to the rehabilitations of the victims of insurgency in the country,” he said.

“Pastor Adeboye has been a part of the visioning and policy formulation process of the PFN, signing on to all the statements issued by the PFN on issues of national affairs,” he added.

Dr. Omobude said that on the issues of concern to the group, Pastor Adeboye’s positions are exactly as have been canvassed by PFN on numerous occasions.

