Prostitution: Court sentences 21 girls to clean court premises for 4 hours

Chief Magistrate C. A. Adedayo, sitting at the Botanical Gardens magistrate court, Ebute-Meta, Lagos, yesterday sentenced 21 girls of loose virtue to a communal service of cleaning the court premises for four hours.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Barrister Yetunde Cardoso, the officer-in-charge, Legal, Lagos State Police Command, alleged that the girls, on January 28, 2020 at Oyingbo, conducted themselves “in a manner dangerous to the public by unlawfully displaying themselves in public as prostitutes.”

The girls are Aisha Musa, 27; Experience Abraham, 24; Blessing Augustine, 30; Jennifer Peter, 25; Angela Peter, 27; Josephine Daudu, 21; Mariam Asukwu, 22; Ayomide Afolahanmi, 26; Sandra Uzoma, 24; Dosu Charles, 31; and Patience Iboro, 20.

Others are Joy Kingsley, 27; Sophia Uchechukwu, 22; Treasure Joseph, 23; Chisom Ena, 27; Ifeoma Stephen, 27; Angela Abonka, 24; Olamide William, 22; Aisha Aruna, 28; Inamdi Success, 22; and Gift Kelechi, 24.

The accused persons had pleaded not guilty and were subsequently sent to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre as there was no one to take them on bail.

They were brought to court again yesterday in their second appearance and Magistrate Adedayo sentenced them to the four hours of community service.

