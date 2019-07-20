Proposed security summit will be futile exercise – Ex-AIG

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed security summit by the senate has been described as “a barren exercise” which would amount to “a jamboree” and waste of resources, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Aisabor, has said.

Aisabor said the 8th Senate held a similar summit with recommendations made on how to address the lingering security challenges in the country.

He told Daily Trust that instead of holding a fresh summit, the government should look into the recommendations of the previous summit.

Aisabor also questioned the propriety of politicians organizing the summit, saying if any security was to take place at all, the participants should be current and retired security officers.

He said, “The present senate president was the senate leader that time. So, he is aware of the summit they organized before, what happened to the recommendations?

“Now they want to waste the tax payers’ money again to organize the jamboree. Even if there is going to be a security summit, it should not involve even politicians because they are the cause of the insecurity in the country.

“If they were doing their jobs, both the executive and legislature, we would not have this problem. What causes insecurity? Is it not unemployment? That is the main cause.

“When people don’t have any job, they will go to school, learn a trade, there is nothing to fall on, that is what causes insecurity.

“So, if there is going to be a security summit, it should not be organized by the senate and should not involve politicians. The people that are supposed to be in that summit should be security officers that are serving and those that have retired. Those are the people that can look at security and proffer solutions and then they now hand over their reports to both the executive and the legislature,” he said.

