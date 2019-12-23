Prophet, six others remanded in custody over missing child

ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Prophet Alfa Babatunde has been remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre by an Ondo state Magistrate court for alleged conspiracy to kidnap and aiding kidnapping.

Also remanded with him were six members of his church.

Prophet Babatunde, who was arraigned before Magistrate Charity Adeyanju, sitting at Oke-Eda, Akure, alongside six persons by the Department of State Services (DSS), were said to have committed the offence on 10th November, 2019 at about 11:45am at Sotitobire Praising Chapel, No 48, Solagbade street Oshinle quarters Akure, Ondo state.

The charge sheet reads: “That you Prophet Alfa Babatunde, Omodara Olayinka, Margret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode, Peter Anjorin, and others now at large on the 10th November, 2019 at about 11:45am at Sotitobire Praising Chapel, No 48, Solagbade street Oshinle quarters Akure, Ondo state did conspired together to commit felony to wit, kidnapping and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of criminal code cap 37 vol 1 laws of Ondo state.

“That you Prophet Alfa Babatunde, Omodara Olayinka, Margret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode, Peter Anjorin, and others now at large on the 10th November, 2019 at about 11:45am at Sotitobire Praising Chapel, No 48, Solagbade street Oshinle quarters Akure, Ondo state did aid the kidnap of one Gold Eninlaloluwa Kolawole, aged 13 months and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 5(i) of the Ondo state anti-kidnapping and anti-abduction law, 2010.

“That you Peter Anjorin on the 10th November, 2019 at about 2pm at premises of the Department of State Services, Alagbaka, Akure did destroy evidence by secretly taken away the vital evidence that would have aid speedy investigation in respect of the missing child (Gold Eninlaloluwa Kolawole) and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 123 of criminal code cap 37 vol I laws of Ondo state 2006”.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Joshua Dada, prayed the court to remand the accused persons in prison custody for further investigation, saying if they were given bail, it would jeopardize their investigation.

Alfa Babatunde, ‘Sotitobire’ who could not control his emotion burst into tears as he was moved out of the court alongside six other members of the church arraigned with him.

The presiding magistrate Adeyanju, has adjourned the case till January 17, 2019, pending the conclusion of investigation.

