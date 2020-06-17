Propertymart assures LASRERA support on industry best practices

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited, a leading real estate company, has reacted to the statement credited to the Special Adviser on Housing to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, alleging wrongdoing by the company.

In a release issued in Lagos and signed by Head, Legal & Counsel, Oyelami Sogo, Propertymart expressed surprise over the allegations against the company by the Special Adviser on a matter that is “yet to be investigated or follow the expected due process.”

He maintained that Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited remained a reputable organisation that valued its reputation and will not like it disparaged in any form or manner.

“Despite the challenges of the industry or the fluctuations of the Nigerian economy, it took us over 12 years to attain this height, a height only a few real estate companies in the country can boast of”, Osho stressed.

He further declared that the company was properly established with a board and management comprising highly accomplished Nigerians from different walks of life, saying the governor’s aide should know that the company is not a flight-by-night briefcase company.

According to him, the company’s management has contacted the Special Adviser to obtain further information that will aid the investigation process.

Osho assured: “We are willing to support Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency (LASRERA) in achieving its objective as we believe this will be to our advantage. This move will help improve the reputation and general outlook of the industry while unfounded cowboys will be exposed if the right steps are taken.”

