Promissory Note impasse jeopardizing non-oil exports

Nigeria is still largely a mono-economy, largely depending on oil revenues to drive its economy. To reverse the trend, the present administration developed and has been implementing the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) since 2017.

A key thrust of ERGP entails diversifying the economy away from oil to non oil, especially exports.

In December 2018, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said some gains have been recorded. She said Nigeria recorded some growth in the non-oil sector which grew by 2.05 percent, representing the strongest growth in non-oil GDP since Q2 2015.

Just recently, in Washington, the minister wooed investors to Nigeria. She said Nigeria is driving reforms in several sectors which will potentially impact private investors positively.

“Nigeria’s Economic Recovery & Growth Plan targets investments in critical infrastructure & Human Capital Development, as well as enhance food security, foster industrialisation, create jobs and facilitate the ease of doing business,” she had said.

On restoring growth, she explained that macroeconomic stability and economic diversification remains a priority for the government.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank at the 2019 Spring Meetings held in Washington DC specifically told Nigeria to make concerted efforts to broaden its revenue base through non oil revenue sources to withstand elevated risks from oil prices vulnerabilities.

“Specifically for Nigeria, I think we see some economic recovery. Growth in 2018 was close to 2 percent and 2.1 percent is projected in 2019 but this is well below the potentials that this economy,” Abebe Aemro Selassie, the Director African Department at the IMF also said recently in Abuja, at the presentation of IMF Regional Outlook.

He said Nigeria needs to maximize its potentials and grow its non-oil revenue. “No non-oil revenue is too small. Thus it’s important for government to generate more resources to meet infrastructural deficit,” he noted.

United States’ Consul General in Lagos, John Bray, who spoke recently at the ninth edition of Securex West Africa, said “the country is in sore need of economic diversification. It does have some potential avenues it could exploit, such as agriculture and Nigeria’s growing popular entertainment sector (which could outpace oil and gas revenues if properly exploited). 1987 was the last year Nigeria recorded economic growth in agriculture as low as it did in 2018, just over 1 percent.”

These statistics clearly indicate that Nigeria faces some daunting economic challenges, he had said.

The organized private sector has called on the federal government to sustain incentives for exporters to grow non-oil revenue.

Ade Adefeko a player in agric export, in a published report, said “that non-oil exports started declining since 2014 due to uncertainty and poor implementation of Export Expansion Grant policy. Non-oil exports have crashed to about $1.5bn from its peak of about $3bn in 2013. This should be a wake-up call for the Federal Government to ensure that policies targeted at non-oil exports are implemented effectively. But seemingly, what we are seeing is neglect and hostility towards non-oil exporters from the government functionaries who perceive the incentive as a ‘dash’ to the private sector.”

Mr. Adefeko said incentives are essential to cushion the impact of infrastructural disadvantages and high cost of doing business in Nigeria.

One key incentive – which is the Promissory Notes (PN), is being thwarted by the Debt Management Office (DMO) with what it called Reverse Auction Process (RAP). This is affecting the N195bn approved by the Federal Executive Council as claims due to Nigerian exporters.

The Organized Private Sector Exporters Association (OPSEA) in protest against the RAP policy recently wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buahri and prayed he prevails on the DMO to abolish the policy if the gains in the non-oil exports must be sustained.

OPSEA said the inability of government to meet up with the promissory notes for non-oil exporters for dues owed them for over nine years may so well undermine the successes recorded so far by the policy and jeopardize investments and jobs.

The letter read in part: “we are being constrained to draw your attention to the continued hardship and ill-treatment being inflicted upon the businesses and investors in strategically important non-oil export sector, especially as it relates to the Promissory Notes (PN) program of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We, the exporters have been waiting anxiously since the approval from the National Assembly (NASS) for the PN to be issued.

“But to our deep shock and dismay, we were informed that the DMO is now planning to issue the PN through a Reverse Auction Process (RAP). The DMO has not been forthcoming with any further details about the mechanism of the RAP but said it essentially involves the beneficiaries of PN program to offer/accept discounts to their claims before they can be disbursed,” the association stated in their letter.

The association is therefore demanding that government (including the Debt Management Office, DMO) should restrict themselves to issuing the PNs as the shortest term feasible for payment, while equal treatment should be meted to all beneficiaries of all categories of PN.

“The Reverse Auction Process (RAP) for issuance of Promissory Notes (PNs) should be reconsidered by the government,” OPSEA insists.

OPSEA is further demanding that exporters should be issued PNs with shortest tenure (spread evenly over a maximum period of three years) bearing in mind that payment has been delayed for a period of three to 12 years for member’s claims.

The non-oil exporters argue that their businesses are currently in jeopardy as a result of the current impasse and delays in the payment of their claims while they are now unable to carry on with their vital roles in the sector.

The association says government’s inaction is causing mounting challenges to their members. One of such challenges is the accumulating interests on loans which is said to be making their investment and pricing decisions in their businesses very difficult.

Experts said unless DMO makes itself clearer on the deductions and discounts on the Promissory Notes, as it stands, it is unfair to treat other beneficiaries with contempt, as such moves will dampen the spirit of exporters and the business, thereby further creating disruptions in exportations to the detriment of the economy.

As a matter of priority, any effort to disrupt the encouragement of economy diversification must be resisted as diversification, according to experts is the only viable way to survive the current environment of global economic uncertainty with the volatility of oil price.

