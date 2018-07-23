Promises of oil well, automatic tickets won't sway rAPC, says Frank

The promises of oil well and automatic tickets to some leaders of rAPC by the presidency won't stop their planned defection in matter of days, the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, said this yesterday in a statement.



Frank said that about five governors, 30 serving Senators and 135 House of Representatives members would all dump APC in a matter of days.



The rAPC member voiced surprise that the APC leadership and the presidency could result to begging and making promises of juicy positions.



Frank, who said the move to retain the support of rAPC members and leaders by the presidency was coming too late, wondered what had changed if the party could not fulfil its promises in the last three years.



“In a matter of days, Nigerians will have cause to celebrate our final exit from party of poverty and propaganda to join hands with real progressive group in the country,” he said.



Frank said that all the latest moves by President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of APC to persuade the leaders of rAPC were efforts in futility.



The Bayelsa State born politician, who called on the leaders of rAPC not to give in to pressure, warned that supporting re-election bid of President Buhari is as good as giving consent to be jailed in nearest future.



“The same people that could not respect the agreement we had in the last three years are now begging, promising heaven and earth to our leaders. In deception, they have failed to realise that Nigerians now know their true colour. They are much talked about integrity is a delusion, they are wolfs in sheep's cloth.



“Our plan to reject them and their party is not for personal gain. It is primarily to team up with real progressive group to rescue the country from the current handlers.



“In 2019 general elections, Nigerians have come to know that a vote for the APC will mean a vote for hardship, oppression, insecurity and unemployment. We are teaming up to ensure an end to visionless leadership of the current APC government and because our leaders in rAPC are men and women of honour, there is no going back in our plan to join forces in rescue Nigeria from incompetent APC leadership,” the statement further read.



