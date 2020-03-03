Proliferation of small arms fuelling insecurity — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the proliferation of small arms and light weapons fuels the insurgency in the northeast and other security challenges in Nigeria.

Osinbajo said this at the Presidential Villa while meeting with security chiefs and members of the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, at the last National Security Council meeting, directed Osinbajo to chair a committee to review the report of the committee.

Osinbajo said the seriousness of the matter had necessitated the setting up of the review committee.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said Buhari was keen on effective and prompt solutions because “the problem we have at hand is really enormous”.

He said a clear-cut set of strategies to curb and curtail the proliferation of small and light weapons would be developed soon.

He called for the development of clear cut, specific line of action to address the problems of small arms and light weapons.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App