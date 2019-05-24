Project one’ tackles illegal migration, political violence

ADVERTISEMENT

A programme tagged, ” I am a Nigerian” has been launched by Project One to tackle illegal migration and political violence among youth in the country.

The Coordinator of “Project One” Bisayo Busari-Akinnadeju launched the programme at Nicon Luxury hotel, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

She called on Nigerian youths to shun all forms of violence, particularly political violence and work together to promote unity and restore the glory of Nigeria as the giant of Africa.

She said the “project one’ will focus on political education for Nigerian youths to teach them to shun violence, to be united despite differences in terms of party affiliation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamenting that Nigerians are being discriminated and negatively perceived across the world, she urged youths to look beyond the challenges and shun illegal migration, embrace patriotism and work together to change the narrative .

” We must remain loyal, to see that nation regain its place as the giant of Africa, let’s portray what it means to be a Nigerian, be a brand ambassador, portray your identity, work together to make a difference and bee seen as a source of pride and confidence.“

” When travelling, once your green passport is sighted, you are discriminated against. Like, If any other person is searched for two minutes, if you are a Nigerian, you are searched for four minutes. So, back then I had this mindset that if I’m going to any country outside Nigeria, I won’t wait for you to see my green passport before you’ll know that I’m a Nigerian, so I always travel with my green and white muffler, so, from a distance you can sight that a Nigerian is on this row and just be prepared,” she said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App