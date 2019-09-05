‘Professor’ docked over fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-year-old man, Charles Jide-Oni, who claimed to be a professor and lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, has been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State for allegedly obtaining money under false pretence and engaging in advance fee fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office, arraigned the ‘professor’ before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, the Federal High Court vacation judge for the Southwest zone.

Jide-Oni’s arraignment was sequel to the EFCC’s findings about the activities of an illegal financial outfit he floated through which he allegedly swindled his victims of several millions of naira.

Some of the victims had earlier written a petition to the commission which led to the investigation that indicted him in the alleged fraudulent act.

Justice Oweibo granted Jide-Oni bail to the tune of N10 million and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, the court held, must be of grade level 10 in the civil service and must be resident in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The judge also ordered that the accused person be remanded in Ilesha prison pending when he is able to fulfil his bail conditions and adjourned substantive hearing to October 14.

