Prof. Obadara to discuss his book in Abuja

Professor Ebenezer Obadara will be discussing his book, ‘Pentecostal Republic: Religion and the Struggle for State Power in Nigeria’.

The event is scheduled to hold tomorrow, July 7 at Rovingheights Bookstore in Abuja. It is going to be the third edition of the bookstore’s Author Series.

‘Pentecostal Republic’ covers events of recent decades, down to the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, and shows that “religio-political contestations have become integral to Nigeria’s democratic process, and are fundamental to understanding its future.”

Obadare is a Professor of Sociology at the University of Kansas and Research Fellow at the Research Institute for Theology and Religion, University of South Africa. He is a co-editor of Journal of Modern African Studies. He is the author of ‘Humor, Silence and Civil Society in Nigeria’ (2016), editor of ‘The Handbook of Civil Society in Africa’ (2014) and co-editor of ‘Civic Agency in Africa: Arts and Resistance in the 21st Century’ (2014) and several more.

