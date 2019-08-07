Prof. Galadima takes over as DG, NIPSS

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed Director General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Prof. Habu Galadima on Tuesday officially assumed duty as the substantive DG of the institute, three weeks after his appointment was confirmed by the senate.

Prof. Galadima who until his elevation was the Director of Research of the institute said he would move the country’s apex think-tank institution to the next level by mobilisation and synchronising available resources towards the attainment of the institute’s goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the institute which was established in 1979 has the objectives of conducting research, studies and to serve as a centre for reflection adding that, “by implication, it is expected that it galvanises the best brains in this country to address many of the challenges of the country. We plan to move the national institute to the next level, it will be recognised worldwide as a think-tank institution worthy of notice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the immediate past acting DG, Jonathan Juma said the institute had witnessed improved funding during his tenure but urged that more needs to be done.

“We have been charged with the responsibility of implementing the strategic planning for NIPSS – 2019 to 2023 this will require substantial impute from government by way of funding because the highlights of that plan is to increase intake of the senior executive course, increase the level of engagement with government in terms of policy inputs and well as increase the required infrastructure to drive the goals,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App