  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Prof Chukwu calls for the building of asthma clinics in rural areas
ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Chukwu calls for the building of asthma clinics in rural areas

By Tony Adibe, Enugu Published Date

Former Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu has called on the Federal Government to set up clinics with modern health equipment in rural areas where thousands of asthma patients could be treated and cured.

Prof Chukwu made the call on Thursday while addressing participants at the 2019 Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Annual Asthma National Conference held at Oakland Hotel, Enugu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister emphasized the importance of information as a panacea to educate and fight hard against environmental pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said governments at all levels have a greater task now than before to tackle environmental pollution and also to build asthma clinics and at a considerable low cost to enable people fight asthma disease in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chukwu also called for training doctors who can treat or cure asthma patients and building of asthma clinics with modern health equipment as well as encourage research in the health sector.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.