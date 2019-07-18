Prof Chukwu calls for the building of asthma clinics in rural areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister of Health, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu has called on the Federal Government to set up clinics with modern health equipment in rural areas where thousands of asthma patients could be treated and cured.

Prof Chukwu made the call on Thursday while addressing participants at the 2019 Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Annual Asthma National Conference held at Oakland Hotel, Enugu.

The former minister emphasized the importance of information as a panacea to educate and fight hard against environmental pollution.

He said governments at all levels have a greater task now than before to tackle environmental pollution and also to build asthma clinics and at a considerable low cost to enable people fight asthma disease in the country.

Chukwu also called for training doctors who can treat or cure asthma patients and building of asthma clinics with modern health equipment as well as encourage research in the health sector.

