Prof. Bande: What I’ll do as UNGA president

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and incoming President of the 74th UN General Assembly, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, said yesterday that he will pursue issues relating to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), peace and security, among others.

Speaking when he visited the Corporate Headquarters of Daily Trust in Abuja yesterday, Prof. Bande said the significance of General Assembly lies in the fact that it’s more or less the legislative arm of the United Nations.

On what Africa stands to gain and things he will do differently, Prof. Bande said, “I’ll not comment on how I’ll be different with the others; I will just say that what’s important is that cooperation and collaboration of nations is very important to progress and peace of humanity.”

He said, “So, what will I bring? It should be advancement of peace and security in the world. I’m the candidate proposed by Africa and accepted by others; the issues that are important to Africa are equally important to other regions as well. But in terms of the urgency of the issues from an African candidate, what’s important is to harp on the issue of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“There’re many of them; some are more urgent for some countries than others. So, I’ll like to advance the mandate of my predecessors because these are agreed commitments by the body. But I’ll also want to focus on some that appear more urgent,” he said.

Besides the crisis in the Middle East, he said there’s frustration over happenings in other places such as Libya.

“Conflict is terrible; it’s the same in our region…The stability of Libya is so important to the stability of the Sahel region.”

He also spoke on the move to raise $50b by donors to recharge Lake Chad.

“President Buhari had emphasized in all the fora that I had him speak about the critical nature of recharging the Lake Chad…He has shown how it’s connected to insecurity, obviously because of the loss of livelihood by a large number of people not only in Nigeria but elsewhere.

“Nigeria is taking lead through a lot of engagements. A lot of countries are giving support- Germany, Norway, Belgium, Canada, and United States. A lot of countries are giving support.

“But in terms of recharging the Lake Chad; it’s not just the issue of the money, a lot of countries have shown interest. Is a major project; but of course, those countries from whom we should get the water are critical as well. It’s not just going to pick from somebody’s well. You cannot claim it is common wealth until you agree with the person you are on the same page,” he said.

