Prof. Adewole’s IPPF appointment most deserving

By Dr Ibrahim Ibrahim 

The appointment of former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole as member, Board of Trustees for the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) is one that is most deserving.

The governing council of IPPF on May 16, announced new 15 member- Board of Trustees at the end of its meeting which Prof Adewole is one of them.

The appointment of Prof Adewole into the board of IPPF is a welcome development and an opportunity for him to bring his wealth of knowledge into the governance of global reproductive health programme.

We wish to reiterate the commitment of PPFN to upholding and working in line with IPPF’s code of conduct for good governance and principles of membership within its operating environment and wish to express our satisfaction over the successful reaccreditation of PPFN by the parent body, IPPF, and we will do more in compliance with 49 essential membership standards.

Dr Ibrahim Ibrahim, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Federation (PPFN)

