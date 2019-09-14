PROBLEM: Indigestion?  Try: scent leaves

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you know it as efirin, nchanwu or daidoya, scent leaves are known for their antiseptic, antibacterial and antifungal properties. They are also rich in minerals that aid digestion.

If you are the type of person who eats late at night, it is likely you will experience indigestion and bloating. Scent leave has immense health beneﬁts such as easy bowel evacuation and weight management. You may include them in your food, snack on them or juice it.

