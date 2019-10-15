Probe ‘illegality’ in presidential villa, PDP asks National Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the National Assembly to sanitize the Presidential Villa by probing allegations of illegal allotment of offices and apartments to unauthorized persons, “including scammers and corruption fronts” in the Aso Rock.

The PDP, in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, specifically demanded the National Assembly to investigate the alleged abuse of office by President Buhari and apply appropriate sanctions following the alleged revelation that Buhari assigned official facilities in the villa to unauthorized persons that have no official roles in governance.

The party described the dirty public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and President Buhari’s cousins, over rooms in the villa as disgraceful.

It said the feud uncovered the alleged impunity, disorderliness and vanity that pervaded the Presidency, adding that the presidential villa had been turned into a house of comedy and an overcrowded quarters for illegal occupants.

“Nigerians can now see why it has become difficult for our nation to witness any stability or progress under the Buhari Presidency and why the Buhari-led Federal Government has been bedeviled by confusion, infighting, policy flip-flops, statutory violations, promotion of violence, ingrained corruption and administrative indolence while millions of Nigerians wallow in poverty and neglect.

“Nigerians and the world can equally see why no one expects the Buhari Presidency to articulate any progressive idea or proffer and implement any solution to the myriad of economic and security problems it caused our nation; they can now see why there is no hope in sight and why compatriots are daily agitating for a new order.

“Our party notes that our dear nation has suffered enough disgrace from the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The PDP therefore, charges President Buhari to immediately apologize to Nigerians for his failures and be ready to vacate office for more competent hands, since it has become obvious that he is leading our country to nowhere.

“The party however, urges Nigerians to remain calm as such provocative and disgraceful developments will soon come to an end with the retrieval of our stolen mandate at the Supreme Court,” the PDP said.

