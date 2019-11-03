Probe governors, council chairs for ‘pocketing’ LG allocations, SERAP tells Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) to direct the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate corruption allegations in the use of the monthly federal allocations to the 774 local government areas in the country.



SERAP stated this in an open letter dated 1 November 2019 and signed by SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare and sent to PMB on the heels of the arrest last week by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of 16 local government chairmen in Kwara state, who were suspended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

They allegedly misappropriated N4billion loan meant for paying teachers’ salaries and local government workers.

SERAP is also seeking investigations into the alleged complicity of state governors in corruption cases involving local government allocations between 1999 and 2019.

Corruption, according to SERAP, is a national malaise which must be tackled by the federal government.

The organization said that investigating state governors and local government chairmen over allegations of corruption and abuse of power in the use of federal allocations meant to provide public goods and services would best serve the general public interests and welfare.”

“We request that you take the recommended action within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, failing which SERAP will institute legal proceedings to compel your government to act in the public interest.”

The letter was copied to Mr Malami; Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and Mr Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

