Probe causes of Tiv-Jukun crisis – Association

The Tiv Taraba Peoples Association has appealed to the federal government to set up an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the root causes of the incessant crisis between the Tiv and Jukun in Taraba State.

The leader of the association, Mr. David Orbee Uchiv, who made the appeal in Abuja yesterday, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the immediate return of displaced Tiv people to their homes, and take measures to alleviate their suffering.

Mr. Uchiv, who was speaking on measures to return peace in the area, also urged the federal government to prevail on the Taraba State government to upgrade the Tiv traditional institution to the appropriate level, as according to him, the Tiv have been denied elevation of their traditional institution since 1922.

He added that the change in names of Tiv villages and towns to Jukun names should be reversed unconditionally, while Tiv polling units and council wards that were canceled without due process should be restored.

“We want to state very clearly without fear of contradiction, that the on-going crisis between the Tiv and Jukun has nothing to do with kidnapping or banditry as alleged. We confidently hope that Mr. President will give a listening ear to the plight of our people in Taraba State,” he said.

Mr Uchiv, a former permanent secretary in Taraba State, faulted the nomination of members of the committee recently set up with the responsibility of bringing the crisis to an end, saying people nominated by the governor would naturally tow his line.

“If the Tiv people are to nominate members on the committee, they will nominate people that will support and be ready to stand for the cause of the Tiv people. By the same token, the Jukun too will also nominate members of the committee who will stand for them. This will be in line with the principles of fairness and justice,” he said.

He noted that the committee would have been a welcome development, but the governor’s long silence since the beginning of the hostilities and his recent outburst at the Abuja peace meeting by openly taking sides with Jukun people cast doubts on his sincerity.

