Probe Amosun for contracts inflation, Daniel tells Abiodun

A former Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has demanded an investigation into various projects executed during the government of his successor and immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Daniel was governor between 2003 and 2011, while Amosun ruled the state from 2011 to 2019.

Speaking at an event organised by the Heritage Club of Ijebu in honour of Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu-Ode, Daniel admitted that Amosun executed some infrastructural projects, but he did it in contracts sum “20 times higher” than the original amount.

OGD, as popularly called, also described most of the projects implemented during Amosun’s regime as misplaced priorities, saying they lacked touch with the needs of the citizens.

He, therefore, asked Abiodun to probe the projects executed under Amosun in the interest of the people of the state.

“Our past governor constructed visible roads and bridges, though, at exorbitant prices, sometimes value 20 times cost more than the price some of us did the same roads.

“I cannot see the difference in quality that this road should warrant a cost at twenty times more.

“Regrettably, some of the bridges are misplaced priorities as there are no traffic to justify some of the dual carriageways, and that may not be in the foreseeable future.

“I have seen a pedestrian bridge fully air conditioned in a place where there is no human traffic.

“I have also seen mega schools costing the state sum of N26billion but, most inhabitable and in a wrong location.

“The list is endless; if those same amounts were utilized in doing internal roads and new roads even in the same location, the economic impact would have been enormous in those locations,” he said.

Our correspondent recalls that Amosun had recently lampooned Daniel for allegedly bequeathed on the state, alleged bad economy, huge debt and insecurity, a development which he said discouraged investors from coming to the state.

