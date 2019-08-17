Prize seeks stories on ‘Africanfuturism’

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 K and L prize, worth $1000, has called for short stories on the theme ‘Africanfuturism’.

The contest is open to Africans between the ages of 18 to 25. Judges for the prize are Chigbo Arthur Anyaduba, an assistant professor of English at the University of Winnipeg, Canada, and Dione Joseph, the founder of Black Creatives Aotearoa and co-founder of JK Productions.

The K and L prize is founded and sponsored by New Zealand based Nigerian writer, Myles Ojabo, to the best piece of unpublished fiction. The inaugural edition was awarded to South Africa’s Sisca Julius, for her story, ‘Honey Bee.’

The competition is open until December 1 2019.

