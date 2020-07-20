Private school teachers need special palliatives by FG, state governments

ADVERTISEMENT

For over 20 years now, the private schools in Nigeria have been on the increase, and it has become so wide that in each and every family, there is likely to be a private school teacher who earns his/her living by that job.

The contributions given by the private schools in the reduction of unemployment and quality education cannot be underestimated; most of the university students that got exceptional JAMB scores and admitted to highly competitive courses like medicine, engineering, accounting etc. came through the private schools. The teachers give so much effort in ensuring their students get all the necessary tools to excel, though the salary they receive is too meagre compared to the output they give.

This pandemic has rendered all the private school teachers jobless as they don’t earn any kobo since the lockdown period started, and now there is no presumable resumption date. Some private schools paid their staff April salary, while others paid half of the salary, but things became worse during the month of June as the proprietors of these schools could not afford to continue paying their staff without school fees from parents.

Our brothers and sisters that depend on these salaries are suffering so much that some have become stranded and asking for parents and siblings to support them to feed their families.

I call on the federal and state governments to look into the matter of this class of people, furnish them with some special interventions or, at least, serve them with a facility to repay after their business resume to normalcy. Their compeers working for government and public schools are home receiving monthly salaries.

May Allah ease this difficulty to all.

Engr. Yusuf Daawah writes from Kano

