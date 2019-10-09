Private school teachers in Kano decry poor working condition

ADVERTISEMENT

Private school teachers in Kano state have cried out over what they termed as ‘poor condition of service.”

Some of the teachers who spoke to Chronicle on condition of anonymity, lamented that they are being over-worked even in the face of poor salaries compared to their counterparts in public schools.

One of them, who prepared to be anonymous, claimed that they had been assigned subjects that were not related to their fields of specialization, a situation he described as inhibitive to professional development.

A secondary school female teacher, who spoke to our reporter in confidence for fear of victimization said she resumes work at 7am and closes 5:30 pm daily.

Another teacher, who teaches English language and literature-in English at junior class, said apart from teaching, she was also in charge of the guidance and counseling department of the school where she teaches.

She claimed that she takes 16 periods every week aside the extra lessons and weekend classes.

Speaking in similar vein, a primary school teacher of another private school, said that besides inconvenient working hours, she also has to deal with her employer’s act of ingratitude.

Another teacher, who does not want his name in print, said he has been subjected to teach subjects that are not related to his discipline like English language, mathematics and biology.

He called on the proprietors of private schools to look into the issue with a view to charting a course to address the issue for better service delivery.

