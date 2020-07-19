Private school proprietors throng NAPPS office over FG planned remuneration

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in Bayelsa State, Dr Christiana MacDonald, says it’s secretariat has continued to witness influx of members for registration since the federal government announced plan to off-set salaries of private school staff to cushion the effects of COVID-19.

Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa on Sunday, Dr MacDonald also lauded the Federal Government on the planned remuneration of employees of private schools across the country, describing it as a welcome development.

Both public and private schools in the country have been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country in March 2020, leaving teachers and owners of private school in a very harsh economic situation.

She commended the Federal Government for not only considering the plights of staffs of government owned schools, but also spear heading the proposed remuneration of private schools staff.

MacDonald called on members and intending members of NAPPS in the state to avail the association with necessary details to ensure that no one private school in the state is left out, saying the novel COVID-19 pandemic has dealt them a blow.

She said: “I want to commend the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo’s headed Economic Council for considering us, knowing that we are putting in our very best to make education better in Bayelsa and in Nigeria at large.

“We are law abiding association, if the Federal or state governments say we should not resume now due to Coronavirus, we do not have option than to obey.

“The inclusion of private schools teachers and staff for remuneration by the Federal Government is a noble idea”, she stated.

