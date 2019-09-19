Prisons’ staff, 5 others nabbed over ATM fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested six suspected fraudsters who specialize in defrauding innocent Nigerians by using bank details obtained through Sim swaps and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

The suspects include; Urulo Ikenna Henry, an Inspector with the Enugu Command of Nigerian Correctional Service, Ugonna Nelson Owete, Ugonna Samuel Okafor Obinna, Chigbo Paschal Chidiebere, Oha Chukwujekwu Kingsley and Ahamefula Francis Izuchukwu.

‎This was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations, Kaduna zonal office, Zainab Sani Ahmed and made available to newsmen in the state.

She said the suspects were arrested in separate operations, sequel to a petition by a customer of Access Bank, alleging that monies were illegally transferred from his account without his authorisation.

“Upon the receipt of the petition, the zonal office of the Commission immediately swung into action and traced some of the funds to three of the suspects, Samuel Okafor Obinna – N1,500.000; Chigbo Paschal Chidiebere -N210,000 and Oha Chukwujekwu Kingsley N300 000. All three were promptly arrested,” she said.

Items recovered from Urulo Ikenna Henry include; a Toyota Camry, documents of two plots of land, two Nigeria Housing Fund Passbooks (one belonging to him and the other bearing Ani Wilfred Ochechukwu), 17 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names, two Nigerian Correctional Service Identity Cards, two smart phones, one NHIS card, one voter’s card, 26 Starter Packs and 15 SIM cards of various networks.

Two sachets of Cannabis Sativa, eight ATM cards bearing different names and banks, six Starter Packs, and four SIM cards of various networks, one empty ECOWAS Passport, one NDA dependant ID card and a voter’s card were also recovered from Francis Izuchukwu

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the commission said.

