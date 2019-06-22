Prisons officer shoots fleeing robbery suspect in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

A fleeing robbery suspect, Kamoru Adedayo, has been shot by an operative of Nigerian Prisons Service, Ogun Command, after he allegedly bolted from a Black Maria, parked in the premises of the Magistrate’s Court, Abeokuta, the state capital.

It was learnt that the 22-year-old suspect, facing two count charges of cultism and robbery, had opened the door of the Black Maria and jumped out of the vehicle.

He then reportedly scaled the fence of the court building and was about to flee when a prison officer shot him in the leg.

The Comptroller of Prisons in the state, Abolade Benson, while narrating the incident in Abeokuta, said the suspect was shot to save the command from “embarrassment.”

“He scaled the fence of the court and jumped on the roof of the building around the court while he was in handcuffs.

“ASP Sanni Segun, who led the team at the court, warned the suspect to stop running, but he believed in his fetish power that he could escape.

“After several warnings, he was demobilised in the leg by our robust and gallant prison assistant, Abimbola Johnson, to save the command from the embarrassment”, Benson said.

Adebayo, who is recuperating at Ibara prison clinic, said he attempted to escape when his fellow inmates intimated him with the “poor living condition and hardship that await him at the Oba prison custody.”

He said: “I tried to escape because the people I met in the black Maria told me that serious hardship awaits me at Oba prison.

“I scaled the fence to escape but I was shot. I did not know it was going to be like this. I am regretting my action,” he said.

