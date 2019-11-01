Prison safest place for you, court tells Nnamdi Kanu

ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Binta Nyako has told the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, that prisons (correctional) custody is the safest place for him.

This came after Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the court yesterday that the IPOB leader was ready to face trial if only the court could guarantee his safety.

Ejiofor told the court that an application seeking for the restoration of Kanu’s bail had been filed since April 1, and that the said application was ripe for hearing.

He therefore urged the court to restore Kanu’s bail on the ground that the court would guarantee his safety when he returns to the country to continue his trial.

However, counsel for the federal government, Labaran Shuaibu, who told the court that he was just seeing the application, opposed the application.

He urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable them file the necessary processes in response to the application.

Delivering ruling, Justice Nyako, said the only way she could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in the prison.

“Even judges are being abducted in the country. So prison is the safest place for him (Kanu),” the judge said, before adjourning the matter to January 16.

The court had on March 28 revoked Kanu’s bail and ordered for his arrest after the IPOB’s leader failed to appear in court after he was granted bail in April 2017.

