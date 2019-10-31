Prison is the safest place for Nnamdi Kanu in Nigeria — Judge

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has said that the prison is the safest place in the country for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

She stated this on Thursday in reaction to the request by Kanu’s counsel that the IPOB leader is ready to face trial if his safety would be guaranteed by the court

Ejiofor told the court that the application to restore the Kanu’s bail so that he could face his trial was filed on April 1.

“We have an application for bail filed on April 1, 2019, the application was served on the prosecution and it is ripe for hearing.

“We urge the court to restore his bail on the ground that the court will guarantee his safety when he comes back to the country to continue his trial,” he said.

On his part, counsel to the Federal Government, Labaran Shuaibu, who told the court that he was just seeing the process, opposed to the application.

Shuaibu urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable them filed the necessary processes.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nyako, who adjourned the matter till Jan. 16, said the only way he could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in the prison.

She said even judges are no longer safe in the country.

“Even judges are being abducted in the country. So prison is the only safest place for him,” she said.

