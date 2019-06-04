Prison de-congestion: Ganduje frees 2,517 inmates in 4 years

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the federal government efforts to de-congest prisons across the country, Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has freed 2,517 inmates within four years of his first tenure.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday during a visit to Goron-Dutse prison, where he freed 200 inmates.

The governor offset the fines of the benefiting inmates with over N1.5million.

“We are doing this to comply with directive given to governors by the federal government to help in decongesting prisons,” he said.

Ganduje advised the freed inmates to be of good behaviour and productive to the society after reuniting with their respective families.

He also charged them to be good citizens for the socio-economic and political development of the state and the nation in general.

Among the 200 released inmates were 60 from Kurmawa Central Prison, 33 from Wudil Prison while the remaining 107 were from various satellite prisons across the state.

The governor assured other inmates with minor offenses to exercise patience as he would offer similar gesture to them during the Eid-ul-Kabir celebration.

DCP Yahuza Aliyu, who received the governor during the visit, commended the governor for his humanitarian posture in the last four years of his administration.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje sent a delegation led by Secretary to the State Government to Goron Dutse Juvenile Home in Tudun Maliki where he secured the release of nine children after he paid their fines.

At the Nassarawa Children’s Home, he promised to improve the welfare of the children staying in there.

