Prioritise testing Nigerians for COVID-19, experts tell FG

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Casmir, national publicity secretary of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (ALMSN), said testing 2000 for COVID-19 in a population of about 200 million people was grossly inadequate and insignificant.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, had disclosed that his team was looking for about 6,000 people who had contacts with COVID-19 patients in Lagos and Abuja.

The NCDC boss said so far, 2,000 people had been tested for coronavirus nationwide.

But Dr. Casmir said the fact that government was trying to trace 6,000 people who have been exposed to the virus, and were still mingling and putting the rest of the population at risk, made it very important for the government to carry out massive testing of the population.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said: “10% of a population of 200 million is 20 million, 10% of 20 million is 2 million, 10% of 2 million is 200, 000, 10% of 200, 000 is 20,000 , then 10% of 20, 000 is 2, 000 meaning only 0.01% of the population has been tested which is an insignificant size.”

Dr. Casmir said the decision of government to use 13 laboratories (seven were added to the existing five laboratories) for COVID-19 test was not in order when there were many private molecular laboratories in the country that could reduce the pressure.

He said there was no need for government to limit testing to a privilege few when over 40,000 members of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (ALMSN) were willing to volunteer their services and contribute in the response.

The expert called on state governors to dedicate 1 per cent of their security votes to set up molecular testing labs for COVID-19 in their respective states.

The chief consultant physician at Gwarimpa District Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Ndubuisi Onuoha, however, is of the opinion that testing people based on relevant symptoms or who have had contact with positive cases as maintained by NCDC was the right thing to do.

He said just going to people’s houses to test or doing random tests just to have the number would be a wasted effort because there would be many negative results.

On his part, Dr. Mohammed Aliyu, another medical practitioner, said: “I am partially in tune with the decision taken by President Muhammadu Buhari but I want them to also emulate the South Korean model of containing the virus.”

He said: “Just check and see what they have achieved in the last few days. South Korea has tested more than 300,000 people from the 50 million people they have. This means they tested over 5,000 out of every one million people,” he said.

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is presently 131 after the NCDC disclosed 20 new cases on Monday.

In a post on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, it said that “as at 9:00pm of 30th March 2020, there are 131 confirmed cases in the country.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State. “As at 09:00pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

“Currently, Lagos- 81, FCT- 25, Ogun- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun- 2, Rivers- 1, Benue- 1, Kaduna- 3.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App