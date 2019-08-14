Prioritise energy conservation, KEDCO urges customers

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano Electricity Distribution Company has called on customers to change their attitudes toward energy conservation and efficiency.

The Managing Director of KEDCO,Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna decried that most customers or energy users often allow energy to waste without being conscious that their acts affect them directly or indirectly.

He said: ‘‘ energy use or consumption is one aspect that most people don’t pay attention to. We must cultivate the attitude of caring for energy through effective conservation. The bulb should be on when you need the light and not during the day when you have sun and still leave the bulb outside your premises on.

‘‘ If we cultivate this attitude of ensuring conservation of energy, it will save more money for end users of electricity especially as we are about giving out meters. If you don’t cultivate the habit of conserving power now, it may cost the customers more money as they will need to recharge their meters for power they didn’t really use.

Gwamna also stated that: ‘‘ energy conservation protects the environment. We as an organisation believe in protecting our environment. KEDCO is an environmental-friendly company and as such we must encourage our customers to also be for the benefit of all.

“Any effort towards the sustainability of energy through conservation is not only related to the environment or saving money. It can also have a positive impact on your personal health. Those who leave their energy-efficient-reliant appliances on, may stand a risk of fire outbreaks especially when power is restored and no one is at home. When there is a faulty cable or illegal connection, it often portends danger to residents”.

The KEDCO MD/CEO also appealed to customers to always check electrical appliances regularly as well as avoid illegal connections that may put their lives in danger.

