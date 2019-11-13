Principal killed in fresh attacks in Wukari

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was killed in fresh attack along Wukari-_ Tsokundi road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Daily Trust gathered that the victim was identified as Yusuf Yaro, the principal of Tsokundi Government Secondary School.

The victim was traveling with other persons along the road when a group of gunman ambushed them at about 8am of Tuesday, killing him on the spot. It was gathered that the principal on the spot while several others were injured.

The attack came a few weeks after both the Jukun and Tiv signed a ceasefire agreement in Jalingo.

A witness in the area, Mr Bulus Adi, told Daily Trust that the attackers came from the bush and opened fire on the travellers and ran back into the bush.

Mr Adi said the latest attack was a violation of the peace accord signed in October this year.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Council, Mr Adi Daniel, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview confirmed the incident.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident, adding that one person was killed by the attackers while another sustained gunshot injury.

Southern Taraba has enjoyed peace in the last couple of weeks, following the ceasefire agreement signed between the Tiv and Jukun, who had been fighting one another for several months.

