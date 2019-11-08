Primary tussle: Lokpobiri insists on litigation after Oshiomhole, Badaru’s meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Minister of State, Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has refused to withdraw his litigation against the APC over the governorship primary in Bayelsa state.

Lokpobiri who is one of the governorship aspirants of the APC for the Nov 16 poll had gone to court challenging the primary that produced Chief David Lyon as the flag bearer of the party.

To pacify Lokpobiri, the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Chairman of the 56-member APC National Campaign Council for Bayelsa State, Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State met with him.

However after the meeting, the former minister insisted on pursuing his case against the party which the court had already fixed November 14 as judgement day.

He however urged all his supporters in the state to vote for his party in the coming election.

He said he has never described the party’s flag bearer, Lyon, as an incompetent candidate.

