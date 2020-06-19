Primary: Edo APC rejects Uzodinma-led committee

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Edo state has rejected the Hope Uzodinma-led committee constituted by the National Working Committee of the party to conduct the governorship primary in the state.

Anslem Ojezua, the factional chairman of the party loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, expressed reservation about the Uzodinma committee.

Governor Obaseki had on Tuesday dumped the APC following his disqualification from participating in the party’s primary.

He joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Friday.

Ojezua in a statement on Friday said that Uzodinma committee was inaugurated by the factional national chairman of APC, Prince Hillard Eta without the approval of the National Executive Committee of the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that a primary election committee has been inaugurated by the Hilliard Eta led faction of the National Working Committee of our party to conduct party primaries in Edo,” he said.

He said Eta purported inauguration is reported to have been done while a controversy is raging as to the proper officer to take over from the suspended chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Ojezua said “We have on good authority that Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary has been empowered by the FCT High Court in Abuja to act in that capacity”.

He said the state executives have reservations with the entire process as the National working committee did not get the approval of the National Executive Committee of the party.

“In the light of the above, we have no option than to reject the Uzodinma led committee,” he said.

Obaseki and his predecessor, Oshiomhole have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State.

The faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

The feud between the duo has also polarised other organs of the ruling party.

