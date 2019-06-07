Pride of Lions on the loose in South African province

ADVERTISEMENT

A Pride of 14 lions are on the loose in South Africa’s Limpopo province, with authorities suspecting the animals escaped nearby Kruger National Park.

Residents of the town of Phalaborwa, where the pride had been sighted, and employees of the nearby Forskor Mine were advised to be “alert at all times,’’ the Limpopo government said on Twitter on Friday.

Field rangers had been deployed to capture the lions and take them back into the game park, national broadcaster eNCA reported.

Earlier this week, a 2-year-old toddler was killed when it was attacked by a leopard in Kruger National Park. (dpa/NAN)

