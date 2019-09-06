  1. Home
  3. Prices of goods in Adamawa border communities
Prices of goods in Adamawa border communities

By Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola   Published Date

The partial closure of Nigerian borders has affected prices of some goods in border communities in Adamawa.

A resident of Belel in Maiha Local Government area, Dauda Abubakar indicated that prices of bread rose in recent weeks due to restriction of flour import from Cameroon.

He explained that it was difficult to transport flour from Yola due to bad road and broken bridges, hence bakers opted for a cheaper alternative from Cameroon which is closer.

However, a fruits dealer, Muhammad Bello said the restriction  has prevented exports of orange in to Cameroon, thereby  causing drop in price.

He said the price of  a sack of orange crashed from N9000 to  N7000 as the supply surpassed its demand.

Adamawa being one of the three front line states in the war against Book Haram had been placed  under a form of border restriction since 2015 but renewed control in the last few weeks caused outcry at the border.

A rice smuggler, who spoke to our reporter,  described the closure as counter-productive, saying prices of maize began to shoot up the Wurobokki border in Fufore local area.

 

 

