Prices of foodstuff increase

ADVERTISEMENT

Price of foodstuffs have gone up in Taraba by more than 200 per cent, Daily Trust on Sunday’s survey has revealed.

100kg bag of maize now sells at N15,000 as against N5000. Similarly, 100kg bag of Millet sold at N9000 in the last few weeks now attracts N17,000.

Findings also reveal that prices of locally processed rice has gone up by about 160 per cent. A 100kg bag previously sold at N18,000 is now N38,000.

Similarly, a 100 kg bag of paddy rice sold at N7,000 few months ago now costs between N12,000 to N13,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Other foodstuffs affected by the price hike include Beans, Cassava flour, Yam and Gari.

Finding further revealed that merchants from across the country are making bulk purchase of foodstuffs in Taraba’s rural markets resulting in sharp price increase.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App