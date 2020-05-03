Press Freedom Day: Buhari seeks media support on COVID-19, fake news

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammad Buhari has charged the Nigerian media to continue to provide public awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic till the world and Nigeria are free from what he called “greatest health challenge in recent history”.

Buhari, in a goodwill message issued yesterday on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, said he appreciated the good works the Nigerian media had done and “are still doing” as the nation confronts the unseen enemy called COVID-19.

The president in a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said: “We cannot overemphasize the role of the media in keeping people informed and educated on the pernicious virus, which has no friend or foe. It simply seeks to mow down anyone and everyone in its path, and public awareness is very important, lest we become like sitting ducks. The media are doing this quite effectively.”

Buhari, who spoke on the theme of World Press Freedom Day 2020, ‘Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation,’ said Nigeria has a very unhealthy dose of disinformation, fake news, hate news, purveyed by people who use media platforms, particularly the digital variant.

