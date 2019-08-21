Breaking News
Presidential tribunal reserves judgement after final written addresses
  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. Presidential tribunal reserves judgement after final written addresses
ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential tribunal reserves judgement after final written addresses

By John Chuks Azu Published Date

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved judgement for a later date in the petition by the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the February 23 presidential election.

The five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Mohammed Garba adjourned the matter after all parties to the case concluded their submissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC, Buhari and APC asked the tribunal to dismiss the petition by PDP and Atiku for lacking in merit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.