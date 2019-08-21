Presidential tribunal reserves judgement after final written addresses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved judgement for a later date in the petition by the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the February 23 presidential election.

The five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Mohammed Garba adjourned the matter after all parties to the case concluded their submissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC, Buhari and APC asked the tribunal to dismiss the petition by PDP and Atiku for lacking in merit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App