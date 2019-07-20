Presidential Tribunal: PDP closes case after calling 62 witnesses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Peoples and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have concluded their presentation of evidence in the petition challenging the February 23 election.

The counsel to Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche (SAN), announced the closure of the case following the testimony of 62 witnesses out of their proposed 400 witnesses, and tendered over 50, 000 documents.

Uche said the conclusion was in line with the prehearing agreement report reached with lawyers to INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Testifying as the last PDP witness and its second star witness, former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, testified that INEC chairman told him with others that it would be immoral not to use electronic transmission after N27 billion was spent.

Chidoka, who was the National Collation Officer and Head of the Situation Room for the PDP in the election, added that about N284bn was spent in the election, which he said was the highest spent on elections in the history of Nigeria, because of the electronic component.

While being cross examined by counsel to APC, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), Chidoka said INEC chairman consistently assured political parties that through the Electoral Act Amendment INEC would conduct the election as though the Act was signed with the use of electronic transmission.

Asked whether electronic transmission was recognised in the Electoral Act, Chidoka compared it with the smart card readers which were not in the Act but was widely used during the election.

Earlier, an expert witness subpoenaed by presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, explained how results were produced from INEC server.

David Ayu Nyango Njogu, an ICT data analyst from Kenya told the tribunal that he used scientific method to decrypt the information contained in the server which was made available to Atiku and PDP.

