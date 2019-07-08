Presidential tribunal: No election in my unit, they wrote results – Witness

ADVERTISEMENT

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polling unit agent has alleged that no election took place in his unit during the February 23 presidential election.

Mohammed Usman Tata, who testified before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday, said the agents in his unit were intimidated and harassed to sign the result sheets or lose their positions with the NPower scheme.

Tata, whose unit was in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa state, said he reported the incident to the PDP, which also reported to INEC but no action was taken.

INEC counsel, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN) sought to know if he is complaining because his party was defeated in the election, he said he is only interested in justice in Nigeria.

“I am Muslim; I believe in destiny; that God will do what he wants to do, and I don’t care whether APC or PDP wins, all I want is justice for my country, that is why I am here,” he said.

Earlier, other witnesses namely Obi Peter Ijioma, Adejuyitan Ebenezer Olalekan and Adegokun Afeez Adeoye, who served as Registration Area Technician (RATE) and polling officers for INEC, testified that they transmitted results from the card reader to INEC central server according to how they were trained.

But under cross examination by defence lawyers Usman (INEC), Olanipekun (Buhari) and Fagbemi (APC), the witnesses could not present the code with which they transmitted the results to the server’s backend.

The witnesses could not respond whether the electronic transmission is contained in the INEC manual issued to them before the election.

