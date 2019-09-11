Presidential tribunal: Lawyers, others arrive as panel set to deliver judgement

Breaking News
By John Chuks Azu Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Election Petitions Tribunal

Lawyers have started entering the Court of Appeal in Abuja, venue of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, as the tribunal prepares to deliver judgment today.

Also, there are journalists and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have gathered at the door of the court hall, waiting for staff to open it.

There is heavy security presence at the court premises as security screen people seeking access to the court.

The tribunal is expected to resume at 9am as they decide the fate of PDP and its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC over the February 23 presidential election.

Details later…

