Breaking News
BREAKING: Former Minister of women affairs, Alhassan decamps to PDPOsama bin Laden’s son killed in counter-terrorism operations
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Presidential tribunal judgement victory for masses – Uba Sani
ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential tribunal judgement victory for masses – Uba Sani

By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna Published Date
Senator Uba Sani
Senator Uba Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani, has said that the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal was a triumph of the will of the people over reactionary forces.

The senator said it was reassuring that reactionary forces were fast crumbling with Buhari’s ascension to the presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, on Wednesday, dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23, 2019 election.

The five-man bench, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, unanimously dismissed the case for lacking in merit after resolving all the five issues raised in the case by the petitioners.

Justice Garba, who read the lead judgment, resolved all the five broad issues raised by the petitioners in favour of the respondents.

He held that none of the grounds on which the petition was anchored was proved.

Welcoming the judgment, Senator Sani said the landmark judgment that reaffirmed Buhari’s electoral victory was a further proof that democracy had finally being firmly entrenched in Nigeria and that the reactionary elements that stood in the way of Nigeria’s progress for quite long had been uprooted by the people.

He congratulated the President for his victory at the Tribunal, hailed the judiciary for standing up to the expectations of the people and enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with the government and support Buhari’s genuine development initiatives.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.