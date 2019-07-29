Presidential tribunal: INEC closes case without calling witnesses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has closed its defence against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

INEC however, did not call any witnesses as its counsel, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN) said it had no need to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have painstakingly reviewed evidence by petitioners’ witnesses,” Usman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We painstakingly studied petitioners’ witnesses on that cross examination which supports our defence and denial in consonance with our pleadings

“We do not see the need to waste your lordships precious time in repeating what their own witness have admitted.

“In consequence, we will not call any witness to help them for their case.

“We therefore, rely on the evidence of their witness under cross examination.”

Counsel to Muhammadu Buhari, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) did not oppose the submission, while PDP counsel, Levy Uzoukwu thanked the commission for saving the tribunal six days.

INEC had initially proposed to call 84 witnesses and tender documents to prove that the election was conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act while objecting to the existence of a server, which the PDP claimed results of the February 23 presidential election were transmitted.

Among other issues, INEC had also contended that Atiku and PDP’s petition was incompetent for the non-joinder in the petition of persons listed in allegations of electoral malpractices such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, military and police chiefs.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App