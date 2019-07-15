Presidential tribunal: INEC, Buhari, APC object as Atiku plays poll video

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers to President Muhammadu Buhari have expressed opposition to the play back of videos of the February 23 presidential election before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, through their counsel, Chris Uche (SAN) had, on Monday, applied to play back videos to point out how the election was allegedly rigged by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Uche also applied to the tribunal to admit former campaign spokesman to Atiku, Segun Sowunmi as the first star witness in the proceeding.

But Senior Advocates of Nigeria: Yunus Ustaz Usman (INEC); Alex Izinyon (Buhari) and Adeniyi Akintola (APC) opposed the admissibility of the evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust had, on Friday, exclusively reported that Atiku and PDP would tender and play back videos of the election before the tribunal as they begin the evidence of their star witnesses.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App